For the price of a cup of a coffee, you could help get Sheffield's legendary Man with the Pram to his dream of raising £1m for charity.

After over 20 years of ceaseless effort, John Burkhill is closing in on his “magic million” target for Macmillan Cancer Support. After crossing the finish line at the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday – which was, let’s not forget, his 1,037th fundraising race to date – the 84-year-old is now just over £75,000 away from his dream.

Inspired by the loss of his wife to cancer just a year after having lost their daughter during a routine procedure, John’s current total stands at over £923,000.

It means John needs just a fraction of Sheffield’s population to get him to the finish line.

Donate to Sheffield's legendary Man with the Pram John Burkhill now by texting PRAM to 70550.

As of 2019, the Steel City has a population of over 584,000. Just a quarter of them donating just one pound could finish John’s fundraising goal today.

It would take just four per cent of the city to forgo a £3 flat white today and instead donate the money they would have spent to John for him to hit the target.

Even better, it would take just two per cent of Sheffield’s population if they instead donated £5 by texting PRAM to 70550.

We all know Sheffield is willing – just ask his thousands of fans who have told The Star how much they admire him in the ‘comments’ section under our Facebook posts every time we write about him

“John will never fully comprehend how much he means to the people of Sheffield,” wrote Julie McDermott. “He has worked tirelessly for charity for so many years, why is he not Sir John?”

“He should get a knighthood,” wrote Gaynor Richardson. “Very special man, everyone knows him in Sheffield.”

“Let’s hear those words,” wrote Paul Dawson. “Arise, SIR JOHN.”

“John has worked so bloody hard for so many years come rain, shine and snow wearing shorts!” wrote Clare Shep. “Top man, you’re nearly at that magic million.”

You can also donate by visiting his JustGiving page by searching ‘JustGiving John Burkhill’ online.

