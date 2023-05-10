John Burkhill has edged even closer to his £1m fundraising target for Macmillan Cancer Support and now has less than £50,000 to go.

The ‘Man with the Pram’ issued a fundraising update today, in which he revealed he and his supporters had raised £952,639. He said: “After a wonderful couple of weeks and a generous private donation, I’m so thrilled to announce we have surpassed £952,000!

“We are well on our way to that Magic Million. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

John is instantly recognisable when seen around Sheffield, with his trusty pram and iconic green wig. His fundraising efforts have become a national phenomena, even earning him recognition from the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a number of honours.

Donate to Sheffield's legendary Man with the Pram John Burkhill now by texting PRAM to 70550.

He pounds the streets daily and completes races, pushing what was his daughter’s pram in memory of her and his late wife. John hopes to reach his fundraising target by his 85th birthday in January 2024.

Now Sheffielders are being urged to sign up to help the legendary fundraiser reach his £1 million target.

A campaign page set up under John’s name will allow people from across the city and beyond to undertake their own fundraising activities with money raised contributing directly towards John’s target.

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Fundraising Manager, said: “The people of Sheffield really have backed John since he began fundraising for Macmillan in 2007 and we are so grateful for everybody’s incredible generosity so far. John is now on the ‘home straight’, as it were, with his dream of reaching his magic million in sight, so it would be amazing if people got involved to help with the last push towards John’s target.”

“Absolutely any sort of fundraising activity you choose, no matter how big or small, can make a huge difference and John will be so thrilled if people were to sign up to be a part of this collective effort. Such efforts all help Macmillan continue to be there for people living with and affected by cancer across Sheffield and beyond,” she added.

John said he has been ‘humbled’ by everybody’s support so far, saying: “I can’t put into words just how grateful I am. Everyone has bought into what I’ve tried to do and if you can help push us over the line, that would be fantastic.”

“Some people tell me I’m a ‘hero’ but to me, the people who put the money in my bucket or fundraise are the heroes,” he added.