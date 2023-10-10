He was already the pride of Sheffield but now he is the pride of Britain

Legendary fundraiser John Burkhill, who has raised over £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support, has spoken of how proud he was to receive his latest accolade but said it is for the city of Sheffield, not just him.

He was honoured with a Pride of Britain award at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night in recognition of the 15 years he has spent pounding the streets of Sheffield to raise money for a charity close to his heart following the death of his wife June to cancer.

John Burkhill with his Pride of Britain award

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan Cancer Supporter’s Fundraising Manager, said: "We are immensely proud of John and so pleased his dedication and incredibly selfless efforts have been recognised at such a prestigious, national event.

"In typical John style, he passes the glory onto everyone who supports him, but we have to recognise that it is John himself who has galvanised a city and has tirelessly fundraised for people living with cancer despite facing such overwhelming personally tragedy himself.

"He is always there for others and puts everybody else first. He was already the pride of Sheffield, and now it’s official, he is the Pride of Britain! We are so proud of John and our vital cancer services simply couldn’t operate without fantastic fundraisers like him. Thank you, John, and congratulations! Macmillan and Sheffield love you millions.”

John said: "I don’t get emotional often, but I was in tears last night (Sunday). Never did I dream of getting this award, but now we’ve got it, I’m so proud to be bringing it back to Sheffield because it’s the people that’s done it. I said when I was nominated that we were all winners and it’s so true.

"Having that Sheffield flag on the pram on stage was really emotional. We were really flying that flag for Sheffield and I’ve got tears in my eyes just talking about it. I read out my Sheffield poem and got a huge standing ovation at the end from a packed crowd. There were so many wonderful people in that room and I shook so many hands. It was a wonderful, wonderful night."