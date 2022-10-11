John, from Handsworth, who has raised nearly £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support, was named the winner of the Outstanding Commitment award in last night’s JustGiving Awards.

He was due to be presented with the award at the star-studded awards night by the famous YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker - but John had to leave early, leaving a representative of Macmillan Cancer Support to pick the award up on his behalf.

Sheffield’s ‘Man with a Pram’ charity legend John Burkhill has won a national award – but missed out on meeting Strictly star Saffron Barker, who presented his award to a representative of Macmillan Cancer Care

Judges were told how come rain or shine, 83-year-old John, known locally as The Man with the Pram, can be seen almost every day walking around the streets of Sheffield wearing his trademark green wig and pushing a pram, collecting money for the charity.

Hannah Lumb-Smith, of Macmillan, said: “We are absolutely delighted for John and so proud of him for winning the award. It was a very emotionally-charged evening where everyone nominated were already winners. The award really suits John perfectly for ‘outstanding commitment’ as his determination has never wavered and still has sights set on that magic million mark.

"He is a true credit to Sheffield, Yorkshire and humanity and serves as a real ambassador for Macmillan Cancer Support. Our pride in John is immeasurable and we want to extend our huge gratitude to him and his wonderful supporters.”

The ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Vick Hope and Jordan North, was held at London’s iconic Camden Roundhouse.

John has raised hundreds of thousands for Macmillan over the years by completing more than 1,000 races while pushing his daughter’s pram along wherever he goes, earning him his nickname.

Fundraising took on a whole new meaning for John when he lost his wife, June, to cancer and his daughter, Karen, just a year later.

He then made it his mission to do all he could to support Macmillan, and has since been raising money for them for the last 14 years.