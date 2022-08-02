Joan Tetchner, aged 100, died on July 9 at Bridgedale House care home in Fulwood, Sheffield.

Mrs Tetchner had celebrated her 100th birthday on June 22.

Joan Tetchner, 99, received a card from the Queen on Wednesday, June 22 as she celebrated her 100th birthday with her family.

She received a telegram from the Queen to congratulate her on the milestone.

Jill Luxton, Mrs Tetchner’s niece, said: “She couldn’t believe she was given a letter from the queen - we kept telling her it was true but she couldn’t believe it.

“She asked - ‘Why has the Queen done that?’”

Mrs Tetchner lived in Sheffield for her whole life and only ever left South Yorkshire once. This was when she went to Norway for a week on a canal holiday.

Mrs Tetchner became a teacher at Southey Green Primary School after the Second World War.

She also taught at Birley Spa Primary School before ending her career as Deputy Headteacher at Wincobank Infant School.

Tom Gray, whose first-ever teacher was Mrs Tetchner, said: “I remember crying on the first day of class as my mum dropped me off, but she was such a good teacher that I was crying at the end of the day because I didn't want to go home.

“As a fairly shy kid, to have her as my first teacher was the perfect start for me.

“I don't remember a single sad day with her other than those first two minutes when my mum left.”

Mr Gray added: “There was always a sense of safety and warmth around her.”

“I just remember that kind of atmosphere in her classes where you wanted to be there all the time because it was always happy and joyful - she left a legacy of happiness.”

Mr Gray, inspired by Mrs Tetchner, became a teacher himself.

“With her, I learned that learning can be fun in the right environment.”

Her niece, Mrs Luxton, said: “She worked as a Samaritan after she retired and she was quite proud of that.”

Her funeral service will take place at 2.30PM on August 12 at Sheffield Cathedral, where she was confirmed on March 30 1939.