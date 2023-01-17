South Yorkshire television personality Jeremy Clarkson could see his TV shows dropped by Amazon, according to reports.

Doncaster born Mr Clarkson moved to the Amazon Prime service after he was sacked by Top Gear, and has starred on both The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm on the channel.

Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour ‘axed’

Now Amazon Prime Video has reportedly terminated their relationship with the former Top Gear host and axed both Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour, according to Variety.

It comes after Mr Clarkson sparked complaints over comments he made towards Meghan Markle in his column in The Sun, telling readers he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”. He later apologised for the column.

It’s been reported he will not be working with Amazon beyond the seasons of both his shows that have already been commissioned. This means he would not appear in any new shows after 2024.

Mr Clarkson was born in Doncaster and brought up in Tickhill, a town on the outskirts of the city, attending the private Hill House School. He went on to start his career journalism in South Yorkshire too with the Rotherham Advertiser.

Upcoming seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm are reportedly to be unaffected by Amazo’s decision.

Mr Clarkson claimed in his apology that Amazon and ITV “were incandescent”.

Born to teacher Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson and travelling salesman Edward Grenville Clarkson, the couple, who ran a business selling tea cosies, put their son’s name down in advance for private schools with no idea how they were going to pay the fees.

But when Clarkson was 13, they made two Paddington Bear stuffed toys for each of their children and the bears proved so popular that they started selling them through the business with sufficient success to be able to pay the fees for Clarkson to attend Hill House School and later Repton School from which he was expelled, by his own admission for “drinking, smoking and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

His first job was as a travelling salesman for his parents’ business selling the Paddington Bear toys before training as a journalist with the Rotherham Advertiser, and going on to write for the Rochdale Observer, Wolverhampton Express and Star, Lincolnshire Life, Shropshire Star and Associated Kent Newspapers. He went on to set up his own motoring press agency.

