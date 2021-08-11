Max Harwood stars in EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, the latest Amazon Original movie which is based in Sheffield and will be released on Prime Video next month.

The TV giant has now released the official trailer for the film, which follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage.

While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a drag queen.

His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mum (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade.

In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The film is based on a true story and has been written by Tom MacRae and directed by Jonathan Butterell.

It will be released on Amazon Prime on September 17, streaming globally.