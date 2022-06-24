Doncaster business SYNETIQ this week revealed it hosted BBC Studio’s Top Gear production team to film a ‘cheap car challenge’ as part of the new series.
Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were spotted on SYNETIQ’s Bentley Moor Lane site in Adwick-le-Street, on location for a new feature which airs this Sunday, June 26.
The episode will see the trio staging a race around SYNETIQ’s 27-acre headquarters.
Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO at SYNETIQ, commented: “It was a real privilege to host the Top Gear team at SYNETIQ earlier this year, and a difficult one to keep under our hats.
“To be able to support such a significant and well-loved programme has been a real pleasure, and it has created a huge buzz for our colleagues in the process. We’re all truly excited to see the final film.”