Top Gear: Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris spotted filming in South Yorkshire

TV and sporting celebrities have been spotted filming for the popular Top Gear TV show in South Yorkshire.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:51 pm

Doncaster business SYNETIQ this week revealed it hosted BBC Studio’s Top Gear production team to film a ‘cheap car challenge’ as part of the new series.

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were spotted on SYNETIQ’s Bentley Moor Lane site in Adwick-le-Street, on location for a new feature which airs this Sunday, June 26.

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were seen filming in Doncaster

The episode will see the trio staging a race around SYNETIQ’s 27-acre headquarters.

Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO at SYNETIQ, commented: “It was a real privilege to host the Top Gear team at SYNETIQ earlier this year, and a difficult one to keep under our hats.

The show airs this Sunday

“To be able to support such a significant and well-loved programme has been a real pleasure, and it has created a huge buzz for our colleagues in the process. We’re all truly excited to see the final film.”

Filming gets underway
