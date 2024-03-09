Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK's largest politics festival will return to Sheffield for 2024 headlined by the popular LBC radio host, James O'Brien.

Journalists and politicos from across the country will descend on the Steel City for the tenth edition of the Festival of Debate, which has previously feature speeches and involvement from huge names like Jeremy Corbyn and Armando Iannucci (both 2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year’s festival is the most ambitious we’ve ever put together, and we’re really excited about what we’ve got planned,” said festival director Joe Kriss, who has programmed the Festival of Debate since it was founded in Sheffield in 2015.

Running from mid-April through to the tail-end of May, the festival will feature talks with performance poet Hollie McNish, journalist Sathnam Sanghera and the BBC's first disinformation and social media correspondent, Marianna Spring.

Sheffield resident and member of the House of Lords, Baroness Natalie Bennett, will also be partaking in the political festivities.

The BBC's Marianna Spring. (Photo courtesy of Robert Timothy)

There will be over 60 keynote events discussing a range of topics from clean air to neighbourhood democracy and food systems. The non-partisan festival aims to "highlight potential solutions to systemic problems like climate breakdown, inequality and the democratic deficit".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the festival will once again be free for many of the events, with organisers Opus adding any ticketed events will be priced as low as possible to "encourage involvement".