Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson, who is considered one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time, is a man of many talents and recently had to play the role of a bouncer during one of the band’s shows in America.

The lead singer, 64, born in Worksop and educated in Sheffield, was forced to physically remove a fan from the stage at their show in Anaheim, California.

The British heavy metal band, currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, were playing their closing number ‘Aces High’ at Anaheim’s Honda Centre when a fan unexpectedly joined them on-stage.

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson was forced to physically remove a fan from the stage at their show in Anaheim, California. (Photo by TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

In the video footage, the fan is seen kneeling before flashing the devil’s horns hand gesture at both guitarist Janick Gers and Dickinson.

Bruce then gestures to the fan to clear off the stage before grabbing him by his hand as he attempts to escort him away.

The Maiden-mad fan then breaks free and continues to headbang in front of the crowd.

Dickinson, who looked incredibly irate, took the man by the shirt collar and dragged him to security at the back of the stage.

Rock band Iron Maiden members (L-R) Dave Murray, Nicko McBrain, Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith pose for a photograph as they are inducted Into Hollywood’s Rock Walk. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It is not the first time the singer has taken matters into his own hands whilst performing.

In July, Dickinson stopped an Iron Maiden show in Greece when he spotted a fan with a flare.

He made headlines after branding the fan a c*t” and a “f***ng c**sucker”.

Iron Maiden will embark on a UK tour next summer with shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, and London.

‘The Future Past Tour’ 2023 will feature songs from their most recent studio album ‘Senjutsu’, along with fan favourites.

Tickets went on general sale at 9 am on 14 October and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Bruce Dickinson recently revealed that he wants the band to replace him when he can no longer sing.

He told the Daily Star‘s Wired column: “If tomorrow I don’t feel able to sing more than four songs a night, I’d like the guys to continue, and I should be able to choose my replacement. I would stick my head in from time to time and the other singer would do the rest.”