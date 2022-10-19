Sitting in his car and chatting away, you wouldn’t think Aston was a member of the UK’s biggest boybands. Down to earth and honest, he said: “This time there’s nothing for me to hide behind. If I need a rest, it doesn’t matter, I can’t jump behind three other people to take a breather. There’s a little bit more pressure on me as I’m doing everything. Having it all in my head and trying to make it come to life is a lot of pressure.”

The 3AM Tour will be taking his music to intimate club-sized venues and will see him mix solo favourites such as ‘Get Stupid’, ‘Trudy’, ‘I Ain’t Missing You’, latest track ‘How Many Times’ and just maybe the occasional throwback to JLS. Aston has also teased that new music is in the works and he has something different for each city, urging fans to keep an eye out for that.

“It feels like a lifetime ago, the last time I performed on my own was during lockdown doing live from my living room sets. Being able to do it again feels like a breath of fresh air. It will be nice to be in a more intimate setting - it’s all very organic and stripped back” says Aston.

Aston Merrygold is performing in Sheffield tomorrow (Photo: Getty)

“Brace yourself. It’s gonna be an exciting, emotional ride and an honest one. I am enjoying music again, I’m enjoying performing. I am what I’d probably class as back to my best and reaching new levels vocally. It’s all positive from my end and for everyone coming to watch the show it’s going to be a really exciting one.”

Just last year, Aston went on a sold-out reunion tour with JLS where they played to hundreds of thousands of people all over the country. JLS were the biggest pop group of their era with five UK No.1 singles, another five Top 10 hits, a self-titled No.1 album, and a further five Top 5 studio records.

Reflecting on being a part of one of the first huge pop tours after Covid, Aston said: “We got so many messages after those shows, thanking us as they’d got over their anxieties about going back into big crowds again. It was nice to be the first on their list for that. It was a really great feeling that people were stepping outside again for the first time at our shows and that’s where they felt comfortable.”

In comparison, the 3AM Tour will be very different: “It will be an acoustic vibe of myself, my guitarist, a pianist at some shows and my DJ. I’m switching it up, not having a full band but using different elements. Rather than a tour it’s more like live gigs which is a nice way to put it, it’s what it feels like - more underground and less squeaky clean. It’s different from what people know me for. I’m excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the upcoming show, Aston grinned: “Sheffield has never disappointed me before. No pressure on Sheffield but I’ve always had a good time. Thanks to everyone for the support so far, it’s been a hell of a journey but we’re definitely not at the final destination yet so come along for the ride.”