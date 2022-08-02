Abandoned Sheffield takes a look inside 30 of the city’s forgotten buildings, lying dormant and boarded up as they are slowly reclaimed by nature.

It was compiled by the urban explorer behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page, and other locations featured include a former Second World War prisoner of war camp and a disused fire station.

The author, who is keen to preserve his anonymity and gives his name only as Matt, tells how he is Yorkshire ‘born and bred’ and got into exploring old buildings a couple of years ago, following a trip to Poland.

“Many abandoned Sheffield buildings I've documented have since been demolished, which is such a shame. Some of them, such as the Woollens for Signs factory and the Queen’s Hotel, were historic buildings for the city, and they have now gone,” he says.

“My book helps to keep their memory alive and remind residents of these places. Perhaps they or their parents used to work there, or maybe they would walk past a place every day, with the book providing some nostalgia.”

Matt’s scariest experience was at Ye Old Harrow pub, just outside the city centre, which has been branded Sheffield’s most-haunted pub.

“Strange noises and a chill in the air made sure I didn't stick around for too long inside!” he explains.

“In the book I also document other creepy places, such as the forgotten underground Firth Brown Hospital, the mangled remains of a plane crash site and the seedy City Sauna brothel where used condoms are scattered across the floor.

“The book covers a wide range and variety of different abandoned places across Sheffield, including tower blocks, breweries, tunnels, mills, factories, pubs, churches, hospitals, a fire station, a railway station and even a WW2 Prisoner of War camp. I feel Sheffielders interested in the city's incredible past are going to really enjoy it.”

Abandoned Sheffield is available now, priced £19.99, from Sheffieldbooks.co.uk.

1. Old signs Old signage lying inside Sheffield's historic Woollens for Signs factory Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2. Run! Now An ominous sign inside the old Queen's Hotel pub on Scotland Street, Sheffield, which has since been demolished Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3. Abandoned cars Smashed up cars inside a warehouse in Darnall, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4. Former brothel Inside the former City Sauna brothel in Attercliffe, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales