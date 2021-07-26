Inquest opens into death of Sheffield man Kaleb Kahler, 22, after disappearance
An inquest has been opened today into the death of a Sheffield man who was reported missing from home.
Kaleb Kahler died last Monday – July 19 – after going missing from his home.
His family said he had been struggling with his mental health before he died.
The inquest into the tragedy was was opened by Assistant Coroner Tanyka Rawden this morning.
Kaleb’s relatives have set up an online fundraiser on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform to help mental health charities in the wake of his death.
A Facebook page called Kaleb’s Corner has also been set up to share memories of the young man and to raise money for mental health charities.
Kaleb’s cousin Sean O’Brien said: “He was well loved and respected all over and was an absolute diamond to every one, always putting them before himself.”
Among projects planned following Kaleb’s death are memorial T-shirts and a celebration of his life, which is to be held at Rother Valley next month.
One of the organisers, Paige Russell, wrote: “I am overwhelmed at the response this page has received already in less than 24 hours! I’m not overwhelmed by the amount of people who loved and cared for Kaleb, that was never in doubt. He had the purest soul and blessed every life he touched.”
Other friends paid tribute to Kaleb online.
One wrote: “Sleep tight Kaleb Kahler. I will never forget your infectious laughter, dark humour and chatty ways.”
And another said: “Kaleb Kahler you [were] such a kind hearted, caring lad. Can’t forget the times through our school years when you’d get everybody spitting bars to your beatboxing.”