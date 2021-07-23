Man, 29, in critical condition after suspected assault in Sheffield suburb
A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a suspected assault in Sheffield suburb.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:52 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.44pm yesterday, Thursday, July 22, with reports that a man had been assaulted on Laird Drive, Wisewood.
On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the man with serious head injuries.
Residents said the road was taped off until late last night as police remained at the scene.
Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.