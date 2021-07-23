Man, 29, in critical condition after suspected assault in Sheffield suburb

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.44pm yesterday, Thursday, July 22, with reports that a man had been assaulted on Laird Drive, Wisewood.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the man with serious head injuries.

Residents said the road was taped off until late last night as police remained at the scene.

The street was cordoned off by police last night (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)