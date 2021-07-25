Tramlines Festival 2021 in pictures: Ecstatic crowd as major music festival returns

With no social distancing and masks in sight, the three-day Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park returned with high anticipation as revellers sought to celebrate their new-found freedom.

Ecstatic crowds, young and old, from all walks of life were all smiles as they savoured every moment to create wonderful memories after over a year of uncertainties.

Tramlines Festival, which takes place between July 23 and July 25, has seen a strong 40,000 crowd on its ground over the weekend as it was allowed to go ahead at full capacity.

The summer fest is part of the Government's Events Research Programme - meaning the festival could go ahead without compulsory social distancing or masks.

However, ticketholders will be asked for proof of a negative Covid result taken within the previous 48 hours or double vaccinations, with the second received at least 14 days before at the entrance of the festival.

Friday saw headliners The Streets take to Sarah Nulty's Main Stage along with The Kooks, Circa Waves, The Pigeon Detectives and The Blinders rocking the stage to the wild crowd.

On the second day of the festival, party-goers enjoyed the amazing performances from The Lathums; Sheffield indie band, The Sherlocks; Blossoms and headliners Royal Blood.

On Sunday night, Tramlines is set to end with a bang as acts including Tom Walker, Dizzee Rascal and Supergrass will deliver that on every level.

