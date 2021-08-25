Inquest into death of five-year-old Afghan refugee who fell from Sheffield hotel window opens today
The inquest into the death of Mohammed Monib Majeed, the five-year-old Afghan refugee who fell from the ninth floor of the OYO hotel on Blonk Street, will open at Sheffield coroner’s court today.
The inquest will be opened at the Medico-Legal centre in Sheffield this morning by assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden and will be immediately adjourned as enquiries continue.
The family of Mohammed will not be present at the inquest and have reiterated their desire not to speak publicly at this time so no tribute will be issued on their behalf.
Mohammed died on Wednesday, August 18, after he fell from a window on the ninth floor of the hotel.
He had recently arrived in England, after fleeing from the Taliban in Afghanistan with his family. His father was an embassy worker in Kabul.
Yesterday Emma Haddad, director general of asylum and protection at the Home Office, said her team of ‘dedicated civil servants [...] will feel guilt and responsibility for this tragic death forever’.