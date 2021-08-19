Officials at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel, Blonk Street, were warned by guest about window fears two years before boy died in fall tragedy

Officials at a Sheffield hotel where a five-year-old boy fell to his death yesterday were warned two years ago of concerns over their windows.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:43 pm

Police revealed yesterday that emergency services were called to the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield, at around 2.30pm after reports the boy had fallen from a window.

Officers confirmed later that a boy had tragically died as a result of a fall. He has not been named.

It has emerged that concerns about how far the windows opened in the high-rise hotel had been raised with the venue on its social media sites in the past.

Police outside the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street

Former guest Ashi Khan posted in a complaint on the hotel’s own Facebook page in 2019: “I could not open the window as it opened so wide I was scared my children would fall out.”

She also published a picture showing a wide open window.

The Star has contacted OYO Rooms, the company behind the Sheffield Metropolitan, for comment.

