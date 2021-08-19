Officials at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel, Blonk Street, were warned by guest about window fears two years before boy died in fall tragedy
Officials at a Sheffield hotel where a five-year-old boy fell to his death yesterday were warned two years ago of concerns over their windows.
Police revealed yesterday that emergency services were called to the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield, at around 2.30pm after reports the boy had fallen from a window.
Officers confirmed later that a boy had tragically died as a result of a fall. He has not been named.
It has emerged that concerns about how far the windows opened in the high-rise hotel had been raised with the venue on its social media sites in the past.
Former guest Ashi Khan posted in a complaint on the hotel’s own Facebook page in 2019: “I could not open the window as it opened so wide I was scared my children would fall out.”
She also published a picture showing a wide open window.
The Star has contacted OYO Rooms, the company behind the Sheffield Metropolitan, for comment.