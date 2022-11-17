Jessica-Jane Clement looks almost unrecognisable after appearing on ITV’s I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here over 11 years ago.

The Real Hustle star, 37, from Sheffield, appeared in the reality TV show in 2011 alongside eventual winner Dougie Poynter, Mark Wright, Fatima Whitbread, Antony Cotton, Willie Carson, and Crissy Rock.

Other celebs in the series included Emily Scott, Lorraine Chase, Pat Sharp, Stefanie Powers and Freddie Starr.

ITV I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here series 11 star Jessica Jane Clement. Pic: Instagram/@jessicajanerabbit

The then 26-year-old set pulses racing after stripping down to her bikini for the iconic shower scenes and finished in eighth place after being eliminated on day 16.

The glamour model and mother-of-four, who married celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford in 2013, has notably changed from her jungle days, going from a brunette to a platinum blonde.

She now shares raunchy snaps for subscribers on OnlyFans and has a luxury loft space in Soho that she hires out on Airbnb.

Speaking about her time on I’m a Celebrity during an interview with The Lewis Nicholls Show, she said: “I still find it really weird that I went on that show. I see it advertised now, and I can’t believe I even went on it. It’s a bit surreal.

“It was difficult, but not because of the jungle aspect. I don’t really mind the bugs, I don’t really mind eating weird stuff, and I don’t really mind roughing it, but it was more about being around celebrity-type people because I’m very down to earth. I’m just Jess from Sheffield. It was a bit intimidating.”

The glamour model has gone from a brunette to a platinum blonde. (Pic: Instagram/@jessicajanerabbit)

Jessica-Jane’s modelling career took off following her appearance on Page Three. When she was 18, she was featured in Playboy and modelled for photographers such as Byron Newman, Rankin and Bob Carlos Clarke.

The model came in 54th place in ZOO’s hot 101 of 2009, 26th place in Nuts’ 100 Sexiest that same year and number 46 in FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women.