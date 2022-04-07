Thankfully there are no shortage of great places to stay in and around the city.

Among the options for accommodation if you’re paying a visit to the Steel City is Airbnb, which has no shortage of fun and quirky residences to make your stay here extra special.

Some of them are so unusual and beguiling that even Sheffielders might be tempted to check them out and see their home city in a new light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of quirky places to stay in Sheffield on Airbnb

Here is a selection of places with a difference listed on Airbnb where you can stay in and around Sheffield.

If you want to be rocked to sleep by the lapping water and wake up to the sight of swans floating past your window, look no further. This houseboat is moored in Victoria Quays, which is one of Sheffield's hidden gems conveniently located at the edge of the city centre. It has a double bed and a dinette that can convert to a second double bed, meaning it can sleep up to four people. It will set you back £125 a night.

Enjoy your stay in style at this Grade II-listed Lodge, perfectly suituated for the University of Sheffield and Ecclesall Road, with the Botanical Gardens and Endcliffe Park both less than five minutes away by foot. This historic home sleeps up to four people. It's available for £65 a night.

The perfect choice for anyone looking to get closer to nature during their stay in Sheffield. The barn is made out of straw bales and features a turf roof. Its owner proudly states that there is no WiFi or TV, with the in-house entertainment consisting of games, jigsaws, a CD player and radio. The Earth House is located five minutes from Sheffield city centre, five minutes from the Peak District, with picturesque walks on your doorstep and a wild swimming spot just five minutes away. You can stay there for £155 a night.

Another great option for anyone looking to get away from it all is this shepherd's hut on a working farm in Stocksbridge, with the Peak District and lots of great walks on your doorstep. Sleeps two. It's available for £50 a night.

At the other end of the scale is this city centre penthouse featuring a rooftop terrace blessed with stunning views over Sheffield. This place sleeps four and comes with all the mod cons, including ultrafast 150mb broadband and Netflix. There's also secure underground parking but it's really all about that view. It will set you back £158 a night.

The perfect base from which to explore Sheffield's trendiest neighbourhood and one of the UK's most happening districts, with its mix of industrial heritage, urban wildlife and a plethora of independent bars, cafes and restaurants. This two-bed apartment is even located in a listed former factory. It's availale for £80 a night.

Sheffield is celebrated for its colourful and creative street art, so why not be a part of that and stay at this delightfully quirky ground floor flat in Sharrowvale, with its array of cafes, restaurants and independent shops. Sleeps two. You can stay there for £43 a night.

This charming coach house can sleep up to four people, with a double bed upstairs and a sofa bed down below. There's off-road parking for one car too. It's available for £51 a night.

This apartment is located in a truly grand and elegant Victorian building - the old Middlewood Hospital. It sleeps up to three people and is available for £53 a night.

Sleep in style in a four-poster bed at the historic North Lees Hall, an Elizabethan tower house in the Peak District, just below Stanage Edge, close to Hathersage village and a short drive from Sheffield. It was visited by Charlotte Brontë and is said to be the inspiration for Jane Eyre. The Great High Chamber, accessible via an oak spiral staircase, has a luxurious four-poster bed with a new Vispring mattress, goose down duvet and pillows, and cotton sheets. The decked roof above has outdoor furniture and boasts glorious views. It sleeps two and is available for £96 a night.