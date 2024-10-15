Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad-of-four who fled Ukraine for Sheffield with his family is working hard to share his lifelong passion for sports with youngsters in the city.

Boxing has always been a huge part of Oleksandr Pohodin’s life. His father was a coach and with his guidance, Oleksandr became a very good fighter - even going so far to compete internationally for the Ukrainian national team.

However, when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, Oleksandr’s family saw the horrors of war come to their doorstep.

Oleksandr Pohodin has started a boxing academy in Sheffield after the city welcomed him and his family when they fled war in Ukraine. | Dean Atkins

“We left after six months of bombs and alarms and sheltering underground,” 34-year-old Oleksandr told The Star. “It was very difficult because for the first few months we didn’t know what would happen.

“We lived on the ninth floor of a building and we would have to go to a shelter underground. Sometimes we would have to go down two times a night.”

Leaving Ukraine was not an easy decision to make, but when the fighting started to really affect his family’s mental health, Oleksandr said they knew they had to get somewhere safe.

Oleksandr and his family fled Ukraine after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February 2022. | Oleksandr Pohodin

The Pohodins arrived in Sheffield on June 17, 2022, leaving their jobs, lives and home behind in Ukraine. For Oleksandr, that included a high-level boxing team he had been coaching.

With the help of the UK Government and sponsors in Sheffield, Oleksandr and his family made it to South Yorkshire and found themselves living with other Ukrainians in temporary accommodation.

Oleksandr said: “I went to Sheffield City Boxing Club in Sharrow and I started volunteering in their gym... I had had a conversation with Brendan Warburton and he was happy to help me.”

Oleksandr has been boxing all his life and started coaching with Sheffield City Boxing Club shortly after arriving in the city. | Oleksandr Pohodin

He started to help with coaching at the club and said he knew very little English at the time.

“For a few months I was only volunteering,” Oleksandr said. “But when they realised my experience [Brendan] offered me a job part-time and they helped me get the qualifications with English Boxing.

“I spent one year working with him. It was beautiful and there is a great team. I told him if I stay in Sheffield I would like to open my own gym and he helped me do that.”

Oleksandr and his family fled the war in Ukraine and found safety in Sheffield. | Oleksandr Pohodin

Finally, on May 1, 2024, Oleksandr opened the Pohodin Boxing Academy out of the Darnall Education and Sports Academy.

“They had a lifting gym for a long time but they didn’t have much boxing coaching,” he said.

Since then, the classes have boomed. At times, Oleksandr said they have had more than 50 young boxers at a single session and sometimes between 10-15 different nationalities taking part too.

The Pohodin Boxing Academy has become a big hit with the community in and around Darnall, Sheffield. | Oleksandr Pohodin

It has become an excellent place for Sheffield’s young people to be.

“We try to keep children away from the streets and bad habits,” Oleksandr said.

“Some of the children want self-defence techniques, others want careers and titles.

“We are creating a sports family. It is not only boxing education, but life education... I try to help not only with boxing, but with life. It feels good to do that.”

Oleksandr has been sharing his extensive boxing knowledge with the younger generations of Sheffield. | Dean Atkins

The boxing academy has meant Oleksandr could continue sharing his love for boxing with the next generation, even after everything his family dealt with in Ukraine.

He said: “I am very happy to live in Sheffield. It is very similar to my city, Chernivtsi. There is a lot of students. Sheffield has very kind people and people in Darnall are always happy to help us.”

Despite this, there isn’t much certainty in the Pohodin family’s future in Sheffield.

The Pohodin family found sanctuary in the UK after fleeing war in Ukraine, but have just 18 months left on their visa. | Oleksandr Pohodin

“We are very grateful because the English government extended our visa for 18 months, but we do not know what is going to happen after the 18 months.”

The Pohodin children, aged 15, 11, eight and five, have all been welcomed into education in Sheffield, but their schooling beyond the visa extension is unknown.

One of Oleksandr’s children, who he jokes now speaks English better than Ukrainian, will finish primary school almost exactly when the visa is now due to expire and Oleksandr and his wife recently discovered baby number five is on the way.

Yet, the uncertainty does not wipe the smile off Oleksandr’s face.

“Thank you to people around me and people in Sheffield,” he said. “Thank you to Sheffield City Boxing Club... Thank you to the government and council who have given a lot of help for not only my family, but for all the Ukrainian people.

“I invite everyone who would like to enjoy boxing to the academy.”