Sheffield crime: Four young men in custody charged with drug offences after police execute number of warrants
The charges came after police executed several warrants at properties in Sheffield on Wednesday (October 9).
Baran Aslan, aged 19, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, is charged with possessing a controlled Class B drug, acquiring criminal property, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, and two counts of conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug.
Jack Hackford, aged 22, of Kenninghall View, Norfolk Park is charged with possessing a controlled Class B drug, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, and two counts of conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug.
Abdisamed Mohammed, aged 20, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, and two counts of conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug.
Tomasz Sikora, aged 20, of William Street, Broomhall, is charged with acquiring criminal property, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, and two counts of conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug.
All four men were remanded into custody and are set to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 8.
UPDATE 11/11/24: A trial has been listed for September 8, 2025. Aslan has pleaded guilty to counts 1, 2 , no plea on count 3, guilty on count 4, not guilty on count 6. Sikora has pleaded guilty on counts 1, 2, no plead on count 3, and guilty on count 7. Hackford has pleaded not guilty on counts 1, 2, 3, and guilty on count 5. Mohammed has pleaded not guilty on counts 1, 2, and 3. An application to dismiss charges on count 3 is listed for July 17, 2025, for Aslan and Sikora.