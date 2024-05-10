Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mystery good samaritan explains what drives him to smarten up filthy signs around where he lives

A mystery good samaritan has started smartening up road signs around Sheffield because he’s had enough of seeing them looking grimy.

The community-minded soul, who lives in Deepcar, wants to remain anonymous as he’s not seeking the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A before and after photo showing one of the signs which has been cleaned by a good samaritan in Sheffield

But he’s keen to hear from people via local Facebook groups in the north of Sheffield, around Stocksbridge and Deepcar, with suggestions of signs which are in need of cleaning.

“I started doing it because I’d drive past a sign saying something like ‘Welcome to Deepcar’ and see it looking grimy, which doesn’t give a good impression of the area,” he told The Star.

“I thought if the council’s not going to do anything about it then why don’t I. It only takes a few minutes to clean up and it makes the whole area look nicer.

“I find it oddly satisfying, and it winds me up that they are so filthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have my own cleaning business, cleaning up after fires and flood damage, and I use purified water to clean the signs.

“I only do it if it’s safe to do so. I wouldn’t do it if you had to walk across a dangerous road to get to the sign.

“People sometimes toot their horn or give me the thumbs up if they see me doing it while they’re driving past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be good if more people did things like this, whether it’s cleaning signs or planting bulbs to make their neighbourhood look nicer, instead of just moaning about how the council isn’t doing enough.