Robin Hood pub Millhouses: Popular Sheffield local set to re-open after refurbishment
A popular Sheffield pub is set to re-open, after a major refurbishment.
The Robin Hood, on Millhouses Lane, has been closed for the last few weeks, while workmen have been in the venue carrying out work on the building.
Now it is set to re-open on Thursday, May 9, after work which is understood to have been to create a brighter, more contemporary look.
It has included work to create a ‘refreshed’ bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit, according to bosses at Ember Inns.
It is also updating its menu to include a wide range of new dishes.
