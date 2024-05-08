Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Canadian man has flown thousands of miles to the UK to meet the stem cell donor who helped save his life.

Rod Neander, who lives in western Canada, was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2018.

The grandfather-of-three needed stem cells from a donor who was a match for him to give him a chance to recover.

Tom Marshall, aged 30, from Sheffield, signed the Anthony Nolan stem cell register at 18.

Rod Neander from Western Canada (right) meets stem cell donor Tom Marshall, 30, from Sheffield.

After finding out he was a match for someone, Tom donated stem cells at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in April 2020.

He said: "I've always given blood, and I think I read in one of the pamphlets about joining the stem cell register. I saw it as an opportunity to help people, if I could do it then I thought 'why not?'."

When donating, Tom did not know if he would ever meet the person who received his stem cells.

But, following his meeting with Rod in Sheffield last month, he described him as "more like family" than a friend.

The Anthony Nolan register's terms and conditions ban contact between patients and donors for two years, but after that period was up, the pair started communicating online and via calls.

After making the 4,000 mile trip to Sheffield, Rod said: "The chance to say thank you to Tom, my stem cell donor, is overwhelming.

"The stem cell transplant allowed me to get back to the things I love."

Tom added: "Meeting [Rod] in person made me feel that donating stem cells is the best thing that I've ever done.

"Becoming a dad has made me realise that time is so precious and donating stem cells to give Rod more time is the best gift that I have ever given.

"The blood we share hasn't just made us friends but more like family."

Tom made his donation in 2020 at the NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Dr Khaled El-Ghariani, consultant for NHSBT Therapeutic Apheresis Services unit in Sheffield, said: “For many such patients with blood cancers, the best hope of a cure is receiving a stem cell transplant.

“We thank Tom for his generous donation.

“Young men like Tom often make the best donors, as they are more likely to have higher numbers of healthy stem cells.

“We urge men under 40 who donate blood to consider joining the British Bone Marrow Registry, so they can help save lives too.”

Men aged under 30 make up more than half of those asked to donate their stem cells, but make up only 16 per cent of the register.

Henry Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, added: "If you can't join the Anthony Nolan register, please support our work by making a financial donation. Your money will help give someone like Rod the best chance of survival."