Burger King Sheffield: Husband and wife win free Whoppers for a year as new Fargate restaurant opens
Charlotte and Filip will be entitled to 24 Whoppers, Royales or vegetarian/vegan alternatives over the next year.
A couple from Sheffield have won free Whoppers for a year at the grand opening of Burger King's new city centre restaurant on Fargate.
Charlotte was the lucky 100th customer through the doors of the fast food chain's new venue, winning herself (and husband Filip) a year's supply of Whoppers, Royales and/or their vegetarian/vegan alternatives.
The pair won the prize whilst The Star was there to take photos and videos inside the restaurant, which occupies the unit previously home to Pret a Manger. They spoke with The Star about the prize in the video above.
Burger King are giving away 1,000 free burgers on opening day (Monday, December 11, 2023) and the offer will not run over to December 12.