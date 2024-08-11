Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People were brought to tears by the offer of free hugs in town from a group of friends aiming to bring people together after a week of high tensions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free hugs offering took place at a similar time to a unity rally on Saturday (August 10), which protested against the riot at a Rotherham hotel on the previous weekend.

Keith Bolshaw, aged 46, said: “Everyone is a bit scared, so we just tried to think, ‘what is the most beautiful, loving thing we could do to help?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a lot of people who didn’t hug you, as much as they did hold onto you.”

Keith Bowshaw (right) suggested the idea | Keith Bowshaw

Each of the group had “at least one or two” people burst into tears at the offer.

Omar Aysha, 54, a former Palestinian refugee, said: “A girl of maybe 19 came in for a hug, she seemed really sad. No words were spoken but she obviously needed to feel cared for.

“It felt like a microcosm of the state of the nation, all sides of every dispute need a hug, and so do the onlookers. We're not feeling cared for by those in power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mishael Akleker, or Mish, aged 29, said: “There was a woman who had already hugged some of the others, and when she came past me, she said yes to a hug again. I could really feel how overwhelmed she was.

Keith Bowshaw

“Whether it was what’s been happening recently or what’s been happening personally, she really needed a hug, she cried a little so we hugged a little longer, and then she went on with her son.

“The hugs not only impacted the hugger and the ‘hugee’, but everyone around us also seemed to smile. You can see that in almost all the pictures.”

By coincidence, the group was made up of people from all around the world.

Mish Akleker | Keith Bowshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, from Texas, said: “Though we didn't set out to have it be this way, we had a group of people from all over - British, American, Indian, Egyptian, Ghanaian, Polish.

“We had Jews, Muslims, Pagans, Christians and atheists, all wanting to spread positivity and love.

“I was surprised at the good-natured reactions of pretty much everyone, and at the wide array of people that took me up on a hug. ‘Never judge a book’, and all that.”

A few passer-bys ended up joining in, spending their afternoon giving out hugs with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, aged 36 | NW

One of these people, Andrew, aged 36, said: “This was the first time I have ever come across anything like it in Sheffield. It was a very nice idea and I would like to see more people being kind.”

Dominika Matuszkiewicz, aged 27, who also joined in as a member of the public, says the act of giving free hugs is activism.

“Giving free hugs on the streets of Sheffield following the far-right riots was a moving and humbling experience for me,” she said.

“I think I was just as surprised as the people we hugged by how powerful and uplifting this experience turned out to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith, a financial modeller and full-time dad, suggested the plan initially but said he would not have done it without the others.

He said: “Almost everyone in the group is neurodiverse so it pushed people well out of their comfort zones.

“People need hugs. A surprising number of men really clung to me. I was very moved by them - I don’t know if some of them were without any hugs at all.

“I want everyone in Sheffield to know if they need a hug, they can go to this place at this time and get one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is planning to share future free hug events on Instagram (@the.alchemysanctuary)

The original group was formed of Keith, Omar, Paul and Mish, who were later joined by members of the public including Andrew, Dominika, Paul Moore, aged 43, Alfred Etepe, aged 41, and a woman called Sara.