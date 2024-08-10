Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Italian restaurant Piccolino in Sheffield’s Millenium Square has played host to four Paralympic athletes.

Rachel Choong, Jack Shephard, Krystan Coombs and Daniel Bethell were celebrating qualifying for the Paralympic Games 2024.

The Games will take place in Paris later this month, after the Olympics come to and end on Sunday, August 11.

The badminton stars were joined by over 50 guests, and made use of the restaurant’s outdoor terrace on Friday, August 2.

Daniel Bethell (back left), general manager Rocco Sportelli (back right), Jack Shephard (front left), Rachel Choong (centre) and Krysten Coombs (front right). | Piccolino/Hatch PR

Rocco Sportelli, general manager at Piccolino Sheffield, said: “We were honoured to host Rachel, Jack, Krystan and Daniel, along with their family and friends, ahead of The Paralympic Games and help fuel the team ready for Paris.

“We wish them the best of luck this summer.”

The Paralympic Games begin on August 28.