3 . Mel, at RSPCA Sheffield

Mel, a 9-year-old lurcher, sadly came to RSPCA after being abandoned. "From the very beginning Mel has been so sweet and friendly to everyone she has met including the vets. She loves to be with you and typical of her breed, wants to be close at all times. Despite Mel being a little older - you really wouldn't know it, other than her greying face, she is just as active and loves walkies, free time in the field and just generally being busy." | RSPCA