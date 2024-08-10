One dog has been there a particularly long time - we have been sharing photos of Nova the Lurcher, at RSPCA, since November 2022.
She is nervous around strangers but so lovely once she’s your friend - she just needs to be given a chance.
Father and son Walter and Wes are still being looked after by the RSPCA after they were rescued by inspectors from their previous home.
One new face this week is Ted, the “ultimate companion” dachshund x rottweiler cross who Blue Cross describes as a “loveable guy” who is eager to please.
The photo gallery of 19 furry friends below includes descriptions of the dogs’ personalities.
If you need more information about their needs or are interested in caring for any of them, head to RSPCA Sheffield or Blue Cross’ website.
1. Ted, at Blue Cross
"Ted is the ultimate companion. Sociable, friendly, and full of life, he's a 2-year-old Rottweiler X Dachshund who loves to make new friends. Ted’s eager to please and always ready for an adventure, whether it's a walk in the park, a game of fetch, or simply lounging around at home. His current family have described him as a loveable guy who is fun and outgoing. He would make a great addition to individuals, couples or family after a new friend." | Blue Cross
2. Frank, at Blue Cross
"The first thing people tend to notice about ol’ brown eyes Frank, is how handsome he is. Closely followed by his extraordinary eyelashes! Frank is a sociable dog and is happiest when settled in his home with his favourite people. Whilst he does enjoy the company, Frank does need time to build up trust and relationships slowly when it is new people, and prefers a calmer, more gradual approach." Frank is a 4-year-old cockapoo. | RSPCA
3. Mel, at RSPCA Sheffield
Mel, a 9-year-old lurcher, sadly came to RSPCA after being abandoned.
"From the very beginning Mel has been so sweet and friendly to everyone she has met including the vets. She loves to be with you and typical of her breed, wants to be close at all times. Despite Mel being a little older - you really wouldn't know it, other than her greying face, she is just as active and loves walkies, free time in the field and just generally being busy." | RSPCA
4. Fern, at RSPCA Sheffield
Fer is a 7-year-old Lurcher. "From the beginning Fern has been a little sweetheart and just wants to be everyone's friend. Typical of her breed she doesn’t know her size and will try to be a lapdog. She is such a clever lady when she is engaged, she just wants to please. She loves her tennis balls, and will play all day if you let her." | RSPCA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.