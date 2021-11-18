HS2 Sheffield: updates as eastern leg of high-speed rail route scrapped
The Star team brings you updates and reaction following the news that the East Midlands-Leeds HS2 high-speed line would not be built.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:32 am
This page will be updated with the latest HS2 stories published by The Star, and colleagues across other JPI Media titles.
Rother Valley’s MP has welcomed the news that the Eastern leg has been scrapped whereas Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield said it was the latest ‘major let down’.
HS2 scrapped: Sheffield and Yorkshire stakeholders react
- MP Paul Blomfield condemns ‘Broken promises and empty words on transport'
- Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford praises the plans to scrap HS2 Eastern leg
- Aston residents express relief after construction plans halted
Broken promises and empty words on transport are all government has for Sheffield says MP
Government has saved billions by failing to invest in transport in Sheffield – strengthening the case for upgrades to Supertram and buses now.
South Yorkshire MP welcomes reports of HS2 Eastern leg being scrapped
Rother Valley’s MP has welcomed news that the Eastern leg of HS2 may be scrapped.
Give us Supertram hospital extensions and public buses - says editor Nancy Fielder
It is just never good enough. Whenever crumbs are scattered across the north’s transport system, Sheffield seems to miss out every single time.
The Star says: Extend Supertram and take control of buses in Sheffield - and move on from shambles of HS2
The Star today launches a campaign to extend Supertram to Sheffield’s hospitals and take buses back into public control - and move on from the shambles that is HS2.
Aston rejoices over reports plans for railway 300 yards from back gardens is axed
For six years, the neighbours of Worksop Road in Aston have dreaded the day of construction beginning on a stretch of the HS2 network just 300 yards from their back gardens.
Government announces 'biggest ever' £96bn investment in rail network
The Government says a new £96bn plan for rail will deliver journey times which are ‘similar to, the same as, or faster’ than HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail ‘while doubling or trebling capacity’.
Decision to axe HS2 through Yorkshire ‘sickening’ for those forced out of their homes
A councillor has called the reported decision to axe HS2 through South Yorkshire as ‘sickening’ for those forced out of their Doncaster homes to make way for the line.
