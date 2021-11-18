HS2 Sheffield: updates as eastern leg of high-speed rail route scrapped

The Star team brings you updates and reaction following the news that the East Midlands-Leeds HS2 high-speed line would not be built.

By Beth Kirkbride
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:32 am

This page will be updated with the latest HS2 stories published by The Star, and colleagues across other JPI Media titles.

Rother Valley’s MP has welcomed the news that the Eastern leg has been scrapped whereas Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield said it was the latest ‘major let down’.

Got a comment about HS2? Why not write in to our letters page [email protected]

The Yorkshire region has had a mixed reaction to news that the Eastern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail network has been scrapped - The Star team will be bringing you local Sheffield reaction throughout the day. Picture: Chris Etchells

HS2 scrapped: Sheffield and Yorkshire stakeholders react

Last updated: Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:05

  • MP Paul Blomfield condemns ‘Broken promises and empty words on transport'
  • Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford praises the plans to scrap HS2 Eastern leg
  • Aston residents express relief after construction plans halted
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:05

Broken promises and empty words on transport are all government has for Sheffield says MP

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield. Pic: Scott Merrylees

Government has saved billions by failing to invest in transport in Sheffield – strengthening the case for upgrades to Supertram and buses now.

MORE HERE: Broken promises and empty words on transport are all government has for Sheffield says MP

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:15

South Yorkshire MP welcomes reports of HS2 Eastern leg being scrapped

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley's Conservative MP welcomed potential plans to do away with the Eastern leg, branding HS2 a "monstrosity".

Rother Valley’s MP has welcomed news that the Eastern leg of HS2 may be scrapped.

MORE HERE: South Yorkshire MP welcomes reports of HS2 Eastern leg being scrapped

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:22

Give us Supertram hospital extensions and public buses - says editor Nancy Fielder

It is time for new Supertram tracks in Sheffield says The Star editor Nancy Fielder

It is just never good enough. Whenever crumbs are scattered across the north’s transport system, Sheffield seems to miss out every single time.

MORE HERE: Give us Supertram hospital extensions and public buses - says editor Nancy Fielder

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:25

The Star says: Extend Supertram and take control of buses in Sheffield - and move on from shambles of HS2

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, said he was angry that years of arguments and angst were for nothing.

The Star today launches a campaign to extend Supertram to Sheffield’s hospitals and take buses back into public control - and move on from the shambles that is HS2.

MORE HERE: The Star says: Extend Supertram and take control of buses in Sheffield - and move on from shambles of HS2

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:27

Aston rejoices over reports plans for railway 300 yards from back gardens is axed

Homeowner Andrew Challoner points to the path HS2 would have carved through the field 300 yards from his home in Worksop Road.

For six years, the neighbours of Worksop Road in Aston have dreaded the day of construction beginning on a stretch of the HS2 network just 300 yards from their back gardens.

MORE HERE: Aston rejoices over reports plans for railway 300 yards from back gardens is axed

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:29

Government announces 'biggest ever' £96bn investment in rail network

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Government says a new £96bn plan for rail will deliver journey times which are ‘similar to, the same as, or faster’ than HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail ‘while doubling or trebling capacity’.

MORE HERE: Government announces ‘biggest ever’ £96bn investment in rail network

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:04

Decision to axe HS2 through Yorkshire ‘sickening’ for those forced out of their homes

A councillor has called the reported decision to axe HS2 through South Yorkshire as ‘sickening’ for those forced out of their Doncaster homes to make way for the line.

MORE HERE: Decision to axe HS2 through Yorkshire ‘sickening’ for those forced out of their homes

