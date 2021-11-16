South Yorkshire MP welcomes reports of HS2 Eastern leg being scrapped
Rother Valley’s MP has welcomed news that the Eastern leg of HS2 may be scrapped.
Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will set out a new rail plan on Thursday, where he is expected to announce that the HS2 Eastern leg from the Midlands to Leeds will be scrapped.
This means the line, which would run through South Yorkshire and stop at Meadowhall, will no longer go ahead.
Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley’s Conservative MP welcomed potential plans to do away with the Eastern leg, branding HS2 a “monstrosity”.
“This is great news for the people of Rother Valley and all South Yorkshire,” said Mr Stafford.
“When I was elected I pledged to fight the monstrosity of the HS2 2b arm every step of the way.
“It’s great to see the Government listening to what the majority of people want, rather than a tiny group of people with vested interests.
“We can now use this money to properly level up transport in the north, protect our wildlife and homes, and focus on the connectivity we really need.”