How do I water my garden during the hosepipe ban?

Yorkshire Water has announced its first hosepipe in over 25 years will come into effect from August 26.

It is the fifth water company in England and Wales to do so, and it is expected the UK Government will declare a drought later today.

Now, a Sheffield plant nursery says saving water can be done year round with simple changes.

How can I save water?

The hosepipe ban will mean residents who water their garden with a hose can face a fine of up to £1,000.

Bents Green Nursery in Muskoka Avenue have stopped using overhead sprinklers in a bid to save water.

Bents Green Nurseries, in Muskoka Avenue, told The Star how Sheffield residents can take action now to curb how much water they waste.

Owner Philip Smith said: “The steps you can take are fairly obvious, it’s just a matter of doing them, which sadly a lot of people don’t.

"We can all do more to be conservative about water use. No one needs to wash their car once a week.”

Here are a few ideas to save water all year round:

Water your plants with ‘grey water’ – Wash your dishes in a tub and use the leftover water on your plants. The washing up liquid won’t cause any damage to flowers, but don’t use it on edible plants. Watering plants with ‘grey water’ – including washing up water, run off from washing machines rinse cycles or dishwashers, and even from baths.

Think about what time you water your plants – “Water your plants first thing in the morning or late at night when they take up water more effectively” said Philip. “There’s no point watering them in the middle of the day when it will just evaporate away.”

Move your plants – If you can, move your potted plants out of direct sunlight and into shadier parts of your garden so they hold onto their water longer and don’t scorch in the heatwave.

Philip says Bents Green Nursery has stopped using overhead sprinklers to save water, and are now watering their plants with base trays so less is wasted from falling on the pavement.