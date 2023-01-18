South Yorkshire Police have revealed they are selling one of their police horses so it can “excel to his full potential”.

The seven-year-old horse, known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years, but is now looking for a new home. South Yorkshire Police said: “Tommy is for sale through no fault of his own, but due to him not excelling as a police horse, we need to find him a new home.”

The force said Tommy is a “beautiful, gentle horse with impeccable manners” who has carried out regular patrols and is safe in traffic. Tommy is also said to school well with experience jumping and completing clinics, but South Yorkshire Police did say he needs “further education in his discipline”.

Tommy has also previously had surgery for a locking stifle, which is a condition in the horse’s knee area, but this is said to have had little impact on his health and abilities.

South Yorkshire Police are selling a horse after it struggled to excel in it's police role.

South Yorkshire Police horses are a regular outside football stadiums on game day and they are often used for crowd control such as at large scale demonstrations.

