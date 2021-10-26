Homes hit by power cut after lorry comes off M1 near Sheffield and hits electricity pole
Homes have been hit by a power cut after a lorry veered off the M1 near Sheffield and hit an electricity pole.
Dozens of homes in Anston and North Anston were left without power after the HGV came off the motorway near Woodall services, between junctions 30 and 31, this morning, Tuesday, October 26.
A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said: “We were made aware just before 10am of a road traffic incident in which a vehicle had hit one of our poles.
“For safety reasons, our engineers had to switch off the power remotely so we could do work to that pole.
Read More
“There were originally 62 customers without any electricity but we managed to restore power to the majority of our customers just before midday.
“Another 14 customers were affected by a power cut at around 12.35pm but we are continuing with repairs to our pole and expect to have power restored by around 7pm.”
Two lanes of the M1 southbound were closed following the crash so the lorry could be recovered and the electricity pole repaired.
National Highways said: “We would normally undertake this overnight to minimise impact. However, the damage is currently affecting surrounding properties electrical supply.”
In an update issued at around 1.30pm, National Highways said there were delays of around 40 minutes on the M1, with congestion stretching back 6.2 mile to junction 33, and there were 3.4 miles of congestion on the M18.
Police said they were called at 7.20am to reports a lorry had swerved and come off the motorway, but the driver is not thought to have been seriously injured.