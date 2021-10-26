Hashem Gubran, aged 23, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was spotted by police with another male and as officers approached them they fled but Gubran was found in a supermarket car park with crack-cocaine, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Recorder Peter Hampton said: “Police officers were on patrol just after noon in the Sharrow area of Sheffield. The defendant and another man left some flats on Cemetery Road and were paying close attention to the officers.”

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Burdon told the court hearing on October 25 that police had seen Gubran and another male after they had left the flat near Cemetery Road and they fled to a Nuffield Health gym car park before the defendant was caught in a supermarket car park on Ecclesall Road.

Mr Burdon said Gubran had packages of crack cocaine valued at around £1,000 as well as £639.61 in cash and that the Crown Prosecution Service say this was all related to street-dealing.

Gubran, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug crack cocaine with intent to supply after the incident on June 8, 2020.

Benn Robinson, defending, said Gubran had lost his employment at the Post Office and he was introduced to a group and became involved in their ‘illegitimate business’ for no more than five weeks before he was caught.

Mr Robinson added: “He has described it as the worst day in his life.”