Historic Sheffield cricket club needs £250,000 for new pavilion to secure future

The run-down pavilion which Stocksbridge Cricket Club is trying to raise £250,000 to replace

Stocksbridge Cricket Club has been running for 157 years but its crumbling clubhouse, with a leaky roof, damp problems and no showers, hot water or heating, desperately needs replacing.

The club’s committee says that unless it can raise £250,000 for a new pavilion, the future of cricket in the valley will be ‘more than a little uncertain’.

The run-down pavilion which Stocksbridge Cricket Club is trying to raise £250,000 to replace

Committee member Matt Price says the club is trying to secure grants from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sport England but needs to raise around £100,000 of the total itself.

It got a handy boost last month, when it was awarded £21,465 by Stocksbridge Town Council following a public vote on how to spend developers’ money, but there’s a long way to go.

Mr Price said: “Cricket has been bringing the Stocksbridge community together for 157 years, but the poor state of the existing pavilion means that cricket may not survive in the community for much longer, unless funding can be raised to build a new pavilion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite our ground and the view from it being one of the best you’ll find, our pavilion is one of the worst, with its crumbling walls, leaky roof, outdated electrics and damp in abundance.

“We have played cricket in this valley for at least 157 years. The erection of a new pavilion will ensure that proud history continues for future generations and that our club can thrive. Without it, the future of cricket in the valley is more than a little uncertain.”

Stocksbridge Cricket Club has two adult teams and four children’s sides, with some of its junior players having recently represented Yorkshire. The club also hosts the ECB’s All Stars programme, encouraging children as young as five to take up the sport.

Should it get the new pavilion, it says the building will enable it to host more social events and will be available for the entire community to use.

The club has launched a crowdfunding page, is planning a big push at its fun day on Sunday, August 25, and is also seeking sponsors to help cover the cost.