Parkour teen showcases skills with YouTube sensation’s video
A renowned extreme sports director has partnered with a 14-year-old Sheffield-based parkour phenomenon to showcase her skills in an airplane boneyard in USA.
DevinSuperTramp partnered with 14-year-old Elise Bickley in a bid to inspire other teens.
Parkour is the act of getting from one point to another in a complex area without any additional equipment and in the fastest way possible.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Elise is in grade nine at High Storrs Secondary School. She is planning to go to Canada in August for the qualifiers for the North American Parkour Championships.
This activity was part of a Wix.com’s ‘Up for Anything’ web series where certain Wix users such as Elise who have turned their passions into a business or part of their lives, had the opportunity to celebrate their achievements with a bigger platform or influencer in order to raise their profile globally. www.up-foranything.com