Hendo's gives warm welcome at Sheffield railway station

People arriving at Sheffield railway station are now greeted by a giant ‘welcome home’ sign courtesy of Henderson’s Relish.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST

Hendo’s bosses have unveiled the new sign as part of a promotion for the famous Sheffield sauce, which is already famous in the Steel City...and could soon be known much further afield with thousands of visitors to the station now passing the promotional branding every day.

Henry Henderson blended the first batch of his famous Relish in 1885.

More than 130 years later, it’s still made in Sheffield to a secret family recipe – a blend including tamarinds, cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic and cloves.

Henderson's Relish welcomes people to Sheffield with a new 'welcome home' sign at the city's Midland Station (Photo: Sarah Marshall)
Henderson's Relish welcomes people to Sheffield with a new 'welcome home' sign at the city's Midland Station (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Hendo’s can be splashed on almost any dish, from pies and stews to all kinds of meat, fish, and vegetables. It can be used while cooking dishes or splashed on afterwards at the table, such is it versatility of the sauce.

Last year Henderson's Relish started to produce Hendo’s crisps.

Henderson's Relish welcomes people to Sheffield at the city's Midland Station (Photo: Sarah Marshall)Henderson's Relish welcomes people to Sheffield at the city's Midland Station (Photo: Sarah Marshall)
Henderson's Relish welcomes people to Sheffield at the city's Midland Station (Photo: Sarah Marshall)
