But the condiment sadly isn’t as well known outside South Yorkshire as it deserves to be, though it does crop up in some unexpected places. So when a southerner living in Sheffield confessed to having ‘never really understood Hendo’s’ and asked what you put it on, they didn’t know what they were letting themselves in for.

The answers flowed almost as freely as Henderson’s Relish does in any self-respecting Sheffielder’s kitchen, and while several people contributing to the thread on the social media site Reddit simply answered ‘everything’ there were some more helpful replies. Some of the suggestions were for classic partners, like shepherd’s pie, spaghetti bolognese, chilli con carne, cheese on toast and lasagne, but others were more leftfield.

What goes with Sheffield's famous Henderson's Relish sauce? One person asked the question on Reddit and got some interesting answers. Picture by Scott Merrylees

“Try a few dashes in a packet of ready salted crisps,” said one commenter, while another described it as ‘bloody great’ with poached eggs. Pork pies, soups, fish and chips and pasta sauces could all benefit from a splash of Henderson’s Relish, suggested a third person. There were also those who described it as a drink, probably in jest, though they did accept you have to dilute it first. And someone even told how they used it as a mixer for vodka, with another proffering that it was a handy cocktail ingredient, especially if you’re making a bloody Mary.

“My old housemate used to eat crumpets drowning in Hendo’s with no butter,” one person revealed. Another claimed, let’s pray for a laugh, that they added it to their Yorkshire Tea in place of milk – two Yorkshire favourites that should surely never mix. Pizza crusts and mashed potatoes were among the other suggestions, with one person positing that you could use it ‘anywhere you'd like a bit of a tangy taste. It's sweet and vinegary, like Sheffield Balsamic’.

There were of course heathens who claimed they didn’t get the ‘Hendo’s obsession’, and some who dared mention the Midlands sauce which shall go unnamed here and suggested it could hold even the most dimly flickering candle to its more northerly rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad