A new Henderson’s Relish flavour snack is going be put on the market for the first time later this month, with the new savoury currently being offered to pubs and retailers.

The new soya and potato bagged snack is called Hendo’s and the manufacturers say it captures the taste of the beloved sauce, which has been made in Sheffield since Victorian times.

Henderson’s Relish general manager, Matt Davies, said: “We’re delighted with new Hendo’s, they taste great! Hendo’s are suitable for vegans and vegetarians, are gluten free, and are healthier than fried crisps – they are lower in fat, sugar, and salt.”

Hendo’s will be sold in single portion 23g bags, which bosses say are ideal for Sheffield pack ups.

Mr Davies added: “This won’t put an end to the practice of pouring Relish into a bag of ready salted. I know that’s a Henderson’s habit for many Sheffielders! But new Hendo’s are an easier way of getting the taste of Henderson’s Relish when you’re on the go, or in the pub.”

The snacks will be available in Sheffield from July 25. Henderson’s is asking that local retailers, food outlets, and licensed premises wanting to stock the new Hendo's contact them via email, at [email protected]

Deliveries to trade customers will be made daily.

Mr Davies added: “Hendo’s should be available widely around the city soon, but if members of the public can’t find them, you can order them for delivery only via our website, www.hendersonsrelish.com. However, you’ll need to order a full case of 24, enough for the first week, at least.”

Henry Henderson blended the first batch of his famous Relish in 1885.

More than 130 years later, it’s still made in Sheffield to a secret family recipe – a blend including tamarinds, cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic, and cloves.