A new Sheffield dad who died of a fatal cocaine dose was the older brother of a car-crash victim who was killed just four months before.

Brinsley Forde was 27 when he was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the morning of August 8, 2021. Sadly, he had fallen into a coma he never recovered from and died 10 days later on August 18.

However, his death also meant his mother lost two sons in their 20s in the space of just four months, as Brinsley’s little brother was killed just weeks before.

Tyrone ‘Codeye’ Forde, 22, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, was in a white Volkswagen Golf with Jordan Caster, 19, when they left the road on the M1 between Junctions 30 and 31, near Sheffield, on April 4, 2021. Both young men lost their lives and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyrone and Brinsley’s grieving mother, Vanessa, was with her family at her 27-year-old son’s inquest on January 30, where assistant coroner Stephen Eccleson ruled the Stocksbridge father’s death was brought on by a fatal dose of cocaine taken in the hours before he was found.

Brinsley and Tyrone both become dad shortly before they died. Brinsley had reportedly become a dad to a baby girl around a month before he fell into his coma. Tyrone had a little boy, Tyree, who was around a year old at the time of his crash.

