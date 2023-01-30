A new dad from Sheffield died after falling into a week-long coma brought on by using cocaine in the hours before he was found by friends.

Brinsley Forde was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the morning of August 8, 2021. He was rushed to hospital where he fell into a coma for the next days. However, he never recovered and died on August 18. He was 27.

At his inquest in Sheffield today (January 30), assistant coroner Stephen Eccleson heard how the Stocksbridge father’s death was brought on by a fatal dose of cocaine taken before he was found.

The court also heard how Brinsley got into a fight with two men on Halifax Road the night before he died. Temporary Detective Superintendent Donna Simcock told the coroner how the 27-year-old reportedly threw a bottle at one of the men and an altercation broke out. None of the injuries Brinsley sustained in the punch up contributed to his death.

The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask if either man has been charged over the assault. A spokesperson said the investigation into Brinsley’s death remains ongoing.

The 27-year-old had reportedly become a dad to a baby girl around a month before he died. A crowdfunding campaign was launched after his death to pay his funeral costs, and a charity football day at the Caribbean Sports Club grounds in Ecclesfield was organised in his memory. Together, they raised approximately £1,200.

