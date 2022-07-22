Jordan Caster, 19, from Sheffield and Tyrone Forde, 22, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, died in a collision on the M1 between Junctions 30 and 31, near Sheffield, on Sunday, April 4 last year.

The incident occurred when the car left the carriageway and collided with the barrier and several trees before coming to rest on its roof.

Both Jordan, and Tyrone were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Caster, 19, and Tyrone Forde, 22 from Sheffield, died in a collision on the M1 between Junctions 30 and 31, near Sheffield, on Sunday, April 4.

The inquest, held on Thursday, July 21 at Doncaster Coroner's Court and presided over by Senior Coroner Nicola Mundy, concluded that the young men died in a traffic road collision after an investigation to all the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Following their deaths, hundreds of online tributes were left for Jordan and Tyrone, who were both from Sheffield.

Tyrone, a father of a young son, was described by his partner, Ria as ‘one of a kind’.

She said: “Knowing I won’t be able to see your cheeky smile or be in your arms again hurts me but I know we will meet again and I know you will be watching down on me and our beautiful boy Tyree.

“He will live your legacy on and you will never ever be forgotten.”

She added: “You’re one of a kind and I love you millions, always and forever, love Ria and your little boy Tyree.”

Jordan’s friend also paid tributes to Jordan, who was affectionately known as ‘Codeye’

One of them said: “Rest in peace Codeye. We love you – always in our hearts.”