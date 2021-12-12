At around 9 pm on Thursday, December 9, a black Toyota MR2 was travelling along Hanover Way towards the Moore Street roundabout when it left the road before coming to rest in the subway at the junction with Headford Street.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

Another driver who left the scene was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Tributes have flooded in on social media for the driver who sadly died.

One tribute read: “Gosh, too many people losing their lives in cars. RIP and love to the families, can't begin to imagine what they must be going through.

Another said: “Rest in peace, so sorry to the family for his loss.”

Someone else said: “May he rest in peace. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Councillors are calling for barriers to be placed at the site of the crash after a man was killed in a similar incident near the same spot in 2018.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage, which may have caught the moments before or after the Toyota left the road, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 853 of December 9.