South Yorkshire Police issue message after drivers ignore ‘red X’ signs on motorway
South Yorkshire Police have issued a message about ‘red X’ signs after people were seen ignoring them whilst officers were attending collisions.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit had a busy day attending collisions on the motorway network.
But said far too many drivers are ignoring lane closures marked by red Xs, putting police, traffic officers and fellow motorists at risk.
A Red X sign is used to identify when a lane is closed and indicates that drivers should move into an open lane to continue their journeys. They are used on smart motorways and other major routes to help manage traffic and incidents effectively and efficiently.
South Yorkshire Police Operations Unit said: “A very busy day for us across the motorway network today, in particular the M1 which has seen us attend a number of collisions.
“Still far too many people ignoring red Xs despite clear advanced warnings.
“All will be receiving points and fines thanks to camera enforcement.”