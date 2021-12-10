Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit had a busy day attending collisions on the motorway network.

But said far too many drivers are ignoring lane closures marked by red Xs, putting police, traffic officers and fellow motorists at risk.

A Red X sign is used to identify when a lane is closed and indicates that drivers should move into an open lane to continue their journeys. They are used on smart motorways and other major routes to help manage traffic and incidents effectively and efficiently.

South Yorkshire Police said far too many drivers are ignoring lane closures marked by red Xs

South Yorkshire Police Operations Unit said: “A very busy day for us across the motorway network today, in particular the M1 which has seen us attend a number of collisions.

“Still far too many people ignoring red Xs despite clear advanced warnings.