The man, named by friends as Kal Biggins, was killed after his black Toyota MR2 ‘left the road’ on Hanover Way, Broomhall, and landed near the underpass to Headford Street at around 9pm on Thursday, December 9.

Witnesses reported the car being ‘crushed’.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the man, in his 30s, could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been left at the scene of fatal crash site at Hanover Way/Headford Street in Sheffield

Flowers and a football boot have been left at the scene of the crash, along with heartfelt notes from friends and family.

One describes Kal as ‘one of a kind’ while another says ‘at least you got to do what you loved’.

Another said ‘life won’t be the same’ without Kal.

Scene of fatal crash site at Hanover Way/Headford Street in Sheffield

Following the crash, a 30-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police believe two cars were involved in the incident.

Councillors and residents in the area are campaigning for barriers to be placed on the road, claiming it is the second time such a collision has happened there.

Scene of fatal crash site at Hanover Way/Headford Street in Sheffield

Kaltum Rivers, councillor for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, said: “This is a very dangerous part of the road. There have been two serious incidents where cars have flown off the road, and children, students and elderly people use this underpass very regularly.

“Last night, everybody who came out to the scene was saying ‘not again’. We are all very shaken up and worried.

“The council needs to put barriers up there along the road, not just to protect pedestrians and cyclists, but to protect drivers too.

“How many more times do we want this to happen before we act?”

Tributes have been left at the scene of fatal crash site at Hanover Way/Headford Street in Sheffield

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage which may have caught the moments before or after the Toyota left the road to come forward.

Anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 853 of December 9.