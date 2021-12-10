At about 9pm yesterday, Thursday, December 9, a black Toyota MR2 was travelling along Hanover Way towards the Moore Street roundabout when it left the road before coming to rest in the subway at the junction with Headford Street.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skid marks at the scene

A 30-year-old man from Sheffield, who was driving in another vehicle but had left the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Enquiries are ongoing and he remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage which may have caught the moments before or after the Toyota left the road to come forward.

Anyone with information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 853 of December 9.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on Hanover Way in Sheffield city centre on Thursday, December 9

Meanwhile, residents are calling for barriers to be placed on the road and have said this is the second time a crash like this has happened since 2018, when a man was killed in a similar crash near the same spot.

Kaltum Rivers, councillor for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, said: “This is a very dangerous part of the road. There have been two serious incidents where cars have flown off the road, and children, students and elderly people use this underpass very regularly.

"Last night, everybody who came out to the scene was saying ‘not again’. We are all very shaken up and worried.

"The council needs to put barriers up there along the road, not just to protect pedestrians and cyclists, but to protect drivers too.

Hanover Way underpass in Sheffield city centre, near the scene of a serious crash on Thursday night