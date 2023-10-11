Sheffield Wednesday supporters have raised thousands of pounds as a tribute to Bradley Lowery and now an England star is getting involved

Harry Kane has joined fundraising efforts for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after the late Sunderland supporter and mascot was mocked by Owls fan Dale Houghton at a game earlier this month.

A photo of the youngster, who as six when he died in 2017, was shown on a mobile phone and held aloft by 31-year-old Houghton to taunt Sunderland fans.

It came after Wednesday played Sunderland in a Championship clash, with the Owls losing 3-0.

Houghton, from Wickersley, was charged with a public order offence, admitted his guilt and has been told he could be jailed.

He said it was banter but his lawyer said Houghton was "disgusted by what he did".

She said there had been "mutual goading" between the Wednesday and Sunderland fans and Houghton "took it too far".

He has been bailed ahead of his sentencing hearing next month.

Now, England England captain Harry Kane has teamed up with young Bradley's 'best friend' - former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe - and TheWinnr.com, in the hope of raising money for Super Brad's Pad - a luxury holiday home set up for families of poorly children to make special memories.

Writing on Instagram, Kane, who plays for Bayern Munich, said: "Delighted to be supporting the Bradley Lowery Foundation by donating these prizes (a 24 carat gold football signed by the England team, a signed England shirt and a signed Bayern Munich shirt) - hit this link (TheWinnr.com) to be in with a chance of winning and raise money for an incredible cause."

Speaking on his team-up with Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe said: "As I said last week, Bradley was one of the most inspirational children this world has ever seen, and he will never stop inspiring us. Brad was my best mate and I will never stop raising money in his name.

Jermain Defoe with best friend, Bradley Lowery. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"After the incident, it has been amazing seeing so many people unite from so many different football clubs, so many different walks of life, to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation... I’m so sorry for what Gemma and Carl had to experience, but we want to try and make positive change moving forward. The fundraiser that the Sheffield Wednesday fans set up was incredible and we want to keep raising money to help."

Defoe grew very close with Bradley and his family, the pair led England out at Wembley in the months before Bradley's passing in 2017.

Bradley's mum, Gemma Lowery, said: "This last week, we have seen the whole football community come together and it has been amazing what you can achieve with so many kind people out there. This is the power of the football family."

Harry Kane has joined the fundraising effort for the Bradley Lowery foundation. (Photo courtesy of Ettore Ferrari - Pool/Getty Images)

"We even have Harry Kane supporting the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which is unbelievable. Having the England Captain support the Foundation would mean the world to Bradley as he was such a big fan of the England team. Getting to walk out as the mascot with Jermain and the England team at Wembley meant the world to him, and I know Harry’s donations would too.

"It just shows the power of football as a sport, how the biggest names in football come together for good. This is what football is all about."