A fundraising appeal has been launched for the family of a Sheffield man who died in a tragic incident at a factory in Killamarsh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal has been launched for Harry Hinton, aged 28, who died after the incident at Hi Peak Feeds, on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh on August 25.

Harry Hinton died in an incident at Hi Peak Feeds on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh. Photo: Google | Google

A joint investigation into the tragedy is being carried out by Derbyshire Constabulary and the Health and Safety Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a fundraiser has been launched on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to help Harry’s devastated partner and three young children.

You can donate to the appeal here.

The page says of Harry: “He was their world, their source of love, guidance, and laughter. His absence has left a deep void in their lives.

“This family now faces not only the pain of saying goodbye far too soon, but also the heavy financial burden of funeral costs and the challenges of raising young children without their dad.

“We are reaching out to ask for your support during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into the death is due to open in Derby on September 17.

Noble Foods, which own Hi Peak Feeds, told The Star: "We confirm that a serious workplace incident occurred at our Killamarsh Mill facility on August 25 2025 which tragically resulted in the death of an employee.

“Our thoughts are with the employee's family and colleagues at this difficult time.

“The incident is being investigated and we are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm added they could not comment further while investigations were ongoing.

Noble Foods bought Hi Peak Feeds in 2022, describing it at the time as UK’s largest 100 per cent organic manufacturer of feeds, blends, minerals and speciality products.

The mill, on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, had previously been part of Devenish Group.

Hi Peak was founded in 1973 and switched over to organic feed production entirely back in 2011.