Tributes have been paid to a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after a bonfire incident.

Harley Hallam died in the early hours of Christmas Day 2024, more than two years after he suffered serious burns in an incident at a property in Dinnington. He was aged 18 when he passed away.

He had been treated for his serious injuries at Pinderfields Hospital, in Wakefield, since sustaining his injuries in 2022.

Among those to have paid tribute is South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, whose officers helped Harley after the incident before paramedics arrived at the scene.

The service said today: “Crews from Rotherham station attended reports of a garden fire on The Crescent, Dinnington at 9.44pm on Tuesday 9 August 2022.

“On arrival, the fire had already been extinguished and firefighters assisted a male, who had suffered substantial burns, until the arrival of paramedics.

“We are saddened to learn that the male has since passed away. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans also paid tribute to Harley during the 18th minute of their game against Derby on New Year’s Day, with a round of applause in memory of the teenager.

The BBC reported that an inquest in Wakefield this week heard that Harley was 16 when roof sealant was poured onto the fire in his back garden in August 2022, but that it then exploded and covered him in the burning substance. He suffered later from "recurring" infections and he deteriorated in the weeks before his death, due to sepsis and pancreatic failure.

His family paid tribute to the medics who cared for him during two years in hospital, and in a family statement read to the inquest, his mother Anna said she was "extremely proud of the fight her son has put up in the last two-and-a-half years".

Harley was a former pupil at Dinnington High School.

Nearly £3,000 has been raised by a crowdfunding appeal in his memory to pay for a funeral.

Fire service safety advice around bonfires from the fire service can be found here.