When South Yorkshire dad Ben Parker came home from a family holiday in Australia, he felt ill.

Ben, aged 42, from Barnsley, was feeling tired, and he had a cough. He struggled to walk a long way, and had swelling in his legs.

Initially, doctors thought he had an allergy to something. But after he went back to the GP again, he was sent to Barnsley Hospital where it was discovered he was suffering from kidney failure.

Fluid in his lungs was causing him to cough, fluid was swelling his legs, and toxins made him feel ill. He was sent to the Northern General Hospital In Sheffield for specialist treatment by its renal unit

A year later, in April 2019, following a year of dialysis, he received a kidney transplant at the North General, which gave him a whole new lease of life.

Ben Parker's family has launched an appeal to help fund somewhere for him to receive dialysis at home, after he suffered kidney failure. Photo: Sam Parker | Sam Parker

But sadly, late in 2023, his kidney began to fail again - and by May 2024 he was once again facing the prospect of life on dialysis.

Now, NHS worker Ben and his family are trying to raise £10,000 to create space in their home, near Barnsley town centre, to convert the garage to a place where he can have that treatment. You can donate by logging onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-fundraise-to-create-a-home-dialysis-room-at-home?cdn-cache=0.

The impact of Ben’s illness limits how many hours the couple can work each week, and that also affects their ability to fund alterations from their own pockets

Wife Sam, aged 39, a school teacher, said: “Ben is in end stage kidney failure for the second time in his life and currently relies on dialysis four to five times per week to keep him alive.

Ben Parker receiving dialysis. Photo: Sam Parker | Sam Parker

“Ben has always struggled with his health having multiple health problems his whole life, chronic asthma and epilepsy.

“In 2018 when our daughter was only a few months old he became very unwell and soon after we were told he had kidney failure.

“After a year of being in and out of hospital and ending up in ICU with swelling on the brain he eventually had to start dialysis. We were then told of the extremely rare autoimmune disease Ben has which is called C3G.

“This disease affects around two in every million people and as it is so rare there is no known cure for the disease. We were lucky that Ben was then placed on the transplant list in October 2018 and he was really fortunate to receive a transplant in April 2019.

“He had been well for a few years following his transplant apart from some persistent chest infections due to his immune system being supressed.

“This was a few precious years where we could spend time as family and Ben could enjoy watching our daughter grow up. Unfortunately, as is often the case with this disease, in late 2023 Ben's kidney function began to deteriorate once again.

Ben Parker with a dialysis machine. Photo: Sam Parker | Sam Parker

“A few months later in May 2024 he was once again facing the prospect of a life on dialysis and by this point was extremely poorly again.

“He missed a holiday to Cyprus for our friends wedding as he was too unwell to attend. We decided this time round we would try home dialysis to fit in better with our family life.

“We applied for a disabled facilities grant to turn our garage into a designated space for Ben to have his home dialysis in April 2024 and naively presumed we would be awarded some funding towards this.

Our daughter has never known anything other than her Daddy always being poorly and it breaks my heart when she says things like ‘when Daddy gets better’ - because I cannot bring myself to tell her that he never will. Sam Parker

“In the meantime we opted to put all the machines etcetera into our daughter’s bedroom as a temporary measure. In September 2024 we were hit with a blow from our local council who refused to offer us any help.

“We tried to appeal this but were unsuccessful. Our daughter has never known anything other than her Daddy always being poorly and it breaks my heart when she says things like ‘when Daddy gets better’ - because I cannot bring myself to tell her that he never will.”

The dialysis is around four hours per session four to five times a week and the couple try to do this whilst their daughter, who is now aged seven, is at school to minimise the impact of her seeing Ben on dialysis.

“As we can only work part time we do not have the funding to pay for the garage conversion ourselves and have difficulty re-mortgaging to try and fund the project,” said Sam. “And so, we find ourselves here reaching out to ask for any help at all to help us create a safe and sterile room for Ben to feel comfortable in doing his dialysis at home.”

Sam said the treatment at the Northern General had been brilliant throughout.

The couple have already seen donations arrive since launching their appeal at the weekend, and Sam says she has already been ‘blown away’ by peoples’ generosity.